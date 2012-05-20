(Adds quotes, background)
DUBAI May 20 The United Arab Emirates will
settle up to 5 million dirhams ($1.36 million) of defaulted
loans for each indebted Emirati, state news agency WAM said on
Sunday, in the second such move by the government this year.
The order from UAE president, Sheikh Khalifa al-Nahayan,
will include people in jail, pending trial or convicted over
their outstanding debt. Citizens who agreed instalment payments
with the courts will also see their debt paid, though they will
have to arrange a new payment schedule with the government.
"More than 350 UAE national will benefit from the aid," a
government official said, noting that the debt will be paid by
the citizens at a later stage according to a special formula
based on each case.
In January, Sheikh Khalifa made a similar order covering
non-performing loans of citizens whose debt did not exceed 1
million dirhams, totalling 2 billion dirhams. A total of 6,830
citizens of the Gulf state will benefit from the
decision.
The UAE has escaped the upheaval that has shaken the Arab
world, but the case of five activists convicted late last year
for insulting the country's rulers suggests the oil-producing
state is not immune to calls for reform.
But Emirati activists have been calling on the Internet for
a greater say in government, legislative powers for the
40-member Federal National Council (FNC) and less censorship.
The UAE is among the world's top five oil exporters and its
small local population has one of the world's highest per capita
income, estimated at $66,625 in 2011, according to the IMF.
The UAE government is spending billions of dollars to
improve living conditions. It pledged last year $1.6 billion to
improve the utilities infrastructure in the country's less
developed northern emirates.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
