By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Sept 2 Dubai World is close to selling
its 50 percent stake in Miami Beach's landmark Fontainebleau
hotel to South Florida developer Turnberry Ltd, three sources
aware of the matter said.
The sale will mark an acceleration of asset sales by Dubai
World, which needs the proceeds to repay debt. The state entity,
which restructured $25 billion of debt in 2011, has already made
one major asset disposal this year - the sale of UK logistics
warehouse developer Gazeley in June.
The Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach in Florida became
famous in the 1960s as a playground for stars such as Frank
Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lewis.
The sale to Turnberry is expected to be signed in a few
weeks, one source aware of the talks said.
The sources asked to remain anonymous as the matter is not
public. They did not disclose a value for the transaction.
A Dubai World spokesman declined to comment on the sale when
contacted by Reuters.
Dubai World had paid $375 million in 2008 for a 50 percent
stake in Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The resort, which borrowed
more than $620 million to fund a restoration programme before it
reopened in November 2008, had to restructure the loan in 2010.
Dubai World offered $100 million of new equity to lenders as
part of a debt restructuring plan.
Turnberry is owned by South Florida's Soffer family. Jeffrey
Soffer bought the 1,504-room Fontainebleau hotel in 2005 and the
Dubai firm only came on board in 2008.
ASSET SALES
Most investors are now confident that Dubai will recover
from its 2009-2010 crisis, when a property crash nearly forced
state-linked companies to default on billions of dollars of
debt.
Dubai World had promised to sell non-core overseas assets as
part of its debt restructuring plan which secured an extension
on its debt maturity from creditors.
The debt restructuring agreement promised full repayment to
creditors through a series of disposals of foreign assets mostly
bought at peak prices in 2006-07.
The sale of Gazeley in June provided a sign that Dubai
World, and other Dubai state-owned entities are taking action to
meet debt obligations.
A unit of Toronto-based investment firm Brookfield Asset
Management bought logistics warehouse developer Gazeley from
Dubai World subsidiary Economic Zones World (EZW) for an
undisclosed price.
Other big Dubai World assets have been earmarked for sale
under its restructuring plan, including stakes in MGM Resorts
and Inchcape Shipping Services.