DUBAI Oct 17 Dubai-based private equity firm
Abraaj Capital plans to sell up to four of its investments in
the next 18 months, a senior executive said on Monday.
Abraaj has been trying to offload its stake in Turkish
hospital group Acibadem in a deal that could be worth
at least $500 million.
Matteo Stefanel, senior partner, said other exits were
likely.
"We are also looking at one to three exits in the next 18
months," Stefanel told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference,
without elaborating on details.
Private equity funds in the Middle East and North Africa,
under pressure to produce bigger returns for investors, have
buyers, including sovereign wealth funds, looming larger on
their deal radar.
Stefanel said Abraaj was looking at investing in healthcare,
education and energy.
"These are investments which we think can demonstrate growth
over the next few years in the region," he said, adding Abraaj
was in the final stages of raising capital for a $2 billion
private equity fund.
(Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Matt Smith)