ABU DHABI Aug 29 Abu Dhabi is prepared in
principle to make exceptions to its policy requiring all of its
public sector employees to live inside the emirate, its
government said on Thursday.
It was the first time that the government had explicitly
said it would compromise on the policy, which could pressure
thousands of expatriate professionals and other workers to move
to Abu Dhabi from neighbouring Dubai.
Abu Dhabi, which has a population of about 2.5 million,
announced last September that employees of government
institutions, including state-owned firms, would lose their
housing allowances if they lived outside the emirate. It gave a
one-year grace period for people to move.
The policy affected many expatriates who work in Abu Dhabi
but live in Dubai for lifestyle or family reasons, or because
housing rents in Dubai can be cheaper.
While the government said the new rule aimed to cut traffic
accidents during the one-hour commute between the cities,
analysts said the policy also appeared designed to benefit Abu
Dhabi's economy by absorbing a large supply of new high-end
homes that is set to come on the market. Property prices in the
emirate have tumbled about 50 percent since the global financial
crisis hit the market several years ago.
In a statement to Reuters, however, the government said on
Thursday that it was willing to make exceptions based on
circumstances, though it did not describe those conditions.
"A circular was issued in September 2012 concerning the
housing policy for Abu Dhabi government employees. The circular
will be effective at the end of this coming September as the
deadline was set a year ago to give employees enough time to
resettle in Abu Dhabi," the General Secretariat of the Abu Dhabi
Executive Council said.
"The circular is binding on all Abu Dhabi government
employees. Nonetheless, special cases that require exception
will be considered and assessed. Appropriate decisions will be
made to each case separately."
Precise figures for the number of Abu Dhabi government
employees living outside the emirate have not been released, but
analysts have estimated it at roughly 15,000-20,000. It is not
clear how many have already moved.
