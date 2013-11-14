DUBAI Nov 14 Abu Dhabi's government said it
would list its bonds on its own Securities Exchange as well as
in London, in a sign of growing competition among financial
centres for the region's business.
Many Gulf governments and companies have traditionally
listed their bonds in London, because of its deep market and
respected legal framework. Abu Dhabi government bonds currently
outstanding have been quoted on the London Stock Exchange
since 2009.
But the emirate's Department of Finance (DOF) said on
Thursday that it would now obtain dual listings for the bonds in
Abu Dhabi, and expected the procedures to be completed soon.
"The dual listing will reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as an
international financial centre that attracts investment and
provides investors with diverse options in the stock and bond
markets," DOF chairman Hamad Al Hurr Al Suwaidi said in a
statement.
Gulf governments are increasingly keen to develop their
financial sectors in order to diversify their economies beyond
oil. Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi announced plans to establish a
full-service financial zone on an island near its downtown area.
Dubai declared this year that it wants to become a top
centre for issuance of Islamic bonds, and it is convincing some
of its state-run companies to start listing their bonds on Dubai
exchanges.
Abu Dhabi did not say on Thursday whether it would also
encourage local companies to list their bonds at home. Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
currently have instruments listed in London.
The Abu Dhabi government bonds were issued in 2009 in two
tranches, each worth $1.5 billion. The first matures in 2014 and
the second in 2019.