DUBAI Dec 10 Abu Dhabi's new financial free
zone is preparing to receive next year its first licence
applications from firms seeking to operate there, after
appointing a panel of 16 institutions to advise on its
regulatory framework, it said on Wednesday.
The launch of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) comes as the
emirate seeks to diversify its economy away from oil and gas,
while widening its footprint in the Gulf's competitive financial
services industry. Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain already have
established financial centres.
Representatives from Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Pacific
Investment Management, Lazard, Credit Suisse, the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) and Man
Group will help to tailor the ADGM's rules.
The panel will also include United Arab Emirates-based
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
, First Gulf Bank, Mubadala Development Co and
ADS Securities. The remaining two panel members asked not to be
named.
"The pre open market consultation process is a major step in
preparing Abu Dhabi Global Market to receive its first licence
applications from financial institutions in 2015," ADGM chairman
Ahmed Ali al Sayegh said in a statement.
Abu Dhabi outlined plans in May last year for the
full-service financial zone with its own administration, court
system and tax incentives to attract banks and companies from
around the world.
Richard Teng, a former chief regulatory officer at the
Singapore Exchange, has been hired as chief executive of the
ADGM's regulatory body, overseing development and administration
of the regulatory framework, the ADGM said in October.
The ADGM may face tough competition from the
well-established Dubai International Financial Centre, which is
only 90 minutes' drive away, but Abu Dhabi's vast oil wealth and
status as capital of the UAE mean global financial institutions
are unlikely to ignore it.
In its first phase, the ADGM will be a broad-based financial
services hub centred around asset management, private banking
and wealth management, it said in the statement.
