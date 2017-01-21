BRIEF-Industrial and Commercial Bank of China says Fu Zhongjun has ceased to act as non-executive director
Jan 25 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
ABU DHABI Jan 21 Abu Dhabi's government on Saturday merged two of its top investment funds, Mubadala Development Co and International Petroleum Investment Co, to strengthen their financial clout in an era of low oil prices.
The new fund, Mubadala Investment Co, will be run by chief executive Khaldoon al-Mubarak, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported, adding that a board had been appointed.
The merged fund will have assets worth around $125 billion, based on valuations at the end of 2015, officials said. The government originally announced in June last year that it planned the merger. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Stanley Carvalho and Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says the co cut voting rights in SJI Inc to 47.4 percent from 52.6 percent
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 25 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年1月25日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1018053">Fitch Rates Taikang Group's Senior Unsecured Bonds Final 'BBB+' 惠譽評級已授予泰康保險集團股份有限公司（泰康集團；發行人違約評級：A- /穩定）本金8億美元、票息率3.5%、於2022年到期的高級無抵押債券‘BBB+’的最終評級。 惠譽在收到與已取得信息一致的最終文件後授予了該最終評級。最終評級與2017年1月5日已授予的預期評級一致。 關鍵評級驅動因素 發行的債券構成泰康集團的高級無抵押債務，其評級較集團的發行人違約評級低一個子級，以反映出如果發生違約，回收率前景將低於平均水平。泰康集團計劃將此次發行的收益用於 一般公司用途及境外項目的投資。 此次債券發行將使泰康集團