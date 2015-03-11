March 11 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Wednesday, showing inflation dropping from its January level, which was the highest since at least January 2009. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/15 01/15 02/14 pct change month/month -0.2 0.9 0.2 pct change year/year 4.6 5.0 2.6 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for nearly 38 percent of the consumer basket, jumped 11.0 percent from a year earlier in February. Food and beverage costs, which account for just over 16 percent, fell 0.7 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)