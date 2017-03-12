Sterling consolidates gains after BoE vote shock
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BERLIN, June 16 A senior lawmaker from Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) called on Friday for a full parliamentary debate on the euro zone's latest financing deal for Greece, challenging Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble who suggested such a debate was unnecessary.
LONDON, June 16 Greece's 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest in almost a month on Friday, after euro zone governments threw the country a credit lifeline worth 8.5 billion euros and sketched new detail on possible debt relief.