Feb 18 Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the
following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate
on Tuesday.
ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 01/14 12/13 01/13
pct change month/month 0.1 0.1 0.2
pct change year/year 2.1 2.2 1.2
NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 38
percent of consumer expenses, rose 1.5 percent year-on-year.
Last November, Abu Dhabi scrapped a 5 percent cap on annual rent
increases, opening up a property sector where many tenants were
paying below-market rents.
Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast average
inflation in the United Arab Emirates federation would rise to
2.5 percent in 2014 and 2.7 percent in 2015, from 1.1 percent in
2013.