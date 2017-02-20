Feb 20 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 01/17 12/16 01/16 pct change month/month 0.4 -0.5 -0.7 pct change year/year 1.8 0.8 3.2 NOTE. Housing and utility prices, which account for 31.2 percent of the basket, rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier in January while food and beverage prices, which account for 12.3 percent, increased 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Richard Lough)