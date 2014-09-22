UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, Sept 22 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is in discussions with four companies about listing on the bourse, with two potentially happening before the end of the year, ADX Chief Executive Rashed al-Baloush said on Monday.
He did not say which companies the bourse was in talks with. He made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of an investment event in Dubai.
Baloushi added that, in general, the exchange was focussing on attracting firms from four sectors of the economy - retail, education, healthcare and petrochemicals - as these were under-represented on the bourse. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources