ABU DHABI, April 21 Abu Dhabi plans to invest
over $25 billion in the next five years on boosting its oil
production capacity from offshore fields, a senior official of
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co said on Tuesday.
The plan is part of the United Arab Emirates' strategy of
increasing its crude oil output potential to 3.5 million barrels
per day by 2017-18. The UAE's actual current production is
around 2.8 million bpd.
"We want to build capacity from production and from number
of wells and infrastructure. Our current plan as ADNOC (is to
reach) 3.5 million bpd and to sustain it," Qasem al-Kayoumi,
manager of ADNOC's offshore division of the exploration and
production directorate, told reporters.
Speaking at the Middle East Petroleum and Gas conference in
Abu Dhabi, he also said the investment plan for offshore
drilling activities was $2.5 billion per year.
ADNOC plans to drill around 160 wells per year in the next
couple of years, Kayoumi said. "It is a considerable increase -
the number of rigs has built up considerably in offshore, it
could be more than a 50 percent increase."
He also said current production for the ADMA-OPCO and ZADCO
oil fields was 1.2 million bpd and "in 2017-18 that figure will
go close to, I would say around 1.6 million bpd."
One of the main UAE fields being developed by Exxon
is the giant Upper Zakum, for which the plan is to boost
production capacity to 750,000 bpd by 2017-18; this may be
raised further to 1 million bpd by 2024.
Kayoumi said ADMA-OPCO was in an early phase of preparing
for the renewal of its offshore concession, due to expire in
2018. "We hope that this concession will be renewed with our
(existing) partners and future partners."
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia)