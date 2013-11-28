DUBAI Nov 28 Dubai-based Islamic investment
firm Abwab Capital has completed 2 billion dirhams ($545
million) of advisory business in its first year of operation and
hopes to double that in 2014, the company's managing director
said.
Sharia-compliant Abwab, majority-owned by Kuwaiti investors,
expects a strong flow of transactions in asset management and
investment banking, mainly in restructuring and mergers and
acquisitions.
"Our transactions during the first year of operations hit
almost 2 billion. We expect to double that number next year
given the huge need and gap in sharia-compliant investment
services," Mohammad al-Qahtany said in an interview.
"Our focus is mainly on GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)
companies that are seeking advisory on growth or restructuring
their portfolio. This is mainly in healthcare, education and
manufacturing."
Abwab is advising a Kuwaiti firm on the sale of its UAE
operations to a Gulf investor in a deal worth around 700 million
dirhams, Qahtany said. He declined to name the companies as the
deal is not finalised yet.
The company has also finished arranging a 1 billion dirham
financing of a real estate income-generating project in Dubai,
the executive said.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)