Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
DUBAI Feb 11 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has mandated joint lead arrangers for a possible benchmark-sized dollar-denominated bond, the company said in a statement to the bourse on Monday.
The lender has picked itself, Barclays, JP Morgan Chase, ING, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and RBS as lead managers and bookrunners for the possible deal, the statement said.
Benchmark-sized is typically at least $500 million. The deal, which is subject to market conditions, may include senior and subordinated tranches, the statement said.
No further details were given.
Last month, Reuters reported that ADCB had mandated banks for a possible bond issue in the near future.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received an offer from private equity firms Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners to buy the lender in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1.01 billion).