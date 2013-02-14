BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
DUBAI Feb 14 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by market value, plans to begin investor meetings ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond on Feb. 18, arranging banks said on Thursday.
The UAE lender said earlier this week it had mandated lead arrangers for the issue, which would be benchmark-sized, understood to mean at least $500 million.
Roadshows, which begin in Geneva, Switzerland, will also take place in London and Hong Kong, before concluding in Singapore on Feb 25, according to the roadshow schedule seen by Reuters.
The deal, which is subject to market conditions, may include senior and subordinated tranches, the lender said.
ADCB has picked itself, Barclays, JP Morgan Chase , ING, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and RBS as lead managers and bookrunners for the possible deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
* Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)