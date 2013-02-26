BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN, Feb 25 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has refined guidance on its senior/subordinated dual-tranche offering.
The lender has tightened guidance on its five-year senior note to 175 bps area over midswaps from the initial 180 bps area over and set guidance of 275 bps area over midswaps for its 10-year Tier 2 tranche from early indications of high 200s over.
ADCB's senior ratings are A from S&P and A+ from Fitch. The sub note is likely to have an A-/A rating. Both notes will be of benchmark size and the deal will be this week's business. ADCB, Barclays, ING, JP Morgan, NBAD and RBS are the leads. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.