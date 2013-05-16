BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
LONDON May 16 ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited, guaranteed by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (rated A1/A/A+ and 58 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government through ADIC) has mandated Barclays and RBS to lead a 150 million Swiss franc ($155.01 million) minimum 10-year non-call five year lower tier 2 deal.
Books are open at midswaps plus 150 basis points area with an indicative expected coupon of 1.875 percent, IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters, reported. Pricing is expected later Thursday. ($1 = 0.9677 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Jon Penner; Writing by Rachna Uppal)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.