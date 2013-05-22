DUBAI May 22 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank plans to raise at least $500 million from a benchmark-sized subordinated bond as early as Wednesday, the arranging bank for the deal said.

Early price talk for the 10-year deal, which is not redeemable for five years (non-call 5), was released at 230 basis points over five-year midswaps, Standard Chartered , the sole mandated arranger said.

Benchmark-sized is typically at least $500 million. Order books for the bond are open, and any eventual issue will be under the banks $7.5 billion programme. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)