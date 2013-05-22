DUBAI May 22 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
plans to raise at least $500 million from a
benchmark-sized subordinated bond as early as Wednesday, the
arranging bank for the deal said.
Early price talk for the 10-year deal, which is not
redeemable for five years (non-call 5), was released at 230
basis points over five-year midswaps, Standard Chartered
, the sole mandated arranger said.
Benchmark-sized is typically at least $500 million. Order
books for the bond are open, and any eventual issue will be
under the banks $7.5 billion programme.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)