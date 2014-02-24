DUBAI Feb 24 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
aims to price a benchmark-sized five-year bond on
Monday after releasing initial price guidance for the
dollar-denominated trade, a document from lead arrangers said.
The transaction, for which books have already opened, is
initially earmarked to price at between 150 and 155 basis points
over midswaps, the document said.
ADCB, Abu Dhabi's third-largest lender by market value, has
chosen Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
ING and JP Morgan Chase to arrange the
transaction.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Writing by David French;
Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)