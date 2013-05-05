DUBAI May 5 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
, the United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by
market value, bought back shares worth 1.15 billion dirhams
($313.1 million) at the end of last week, the bank said in a
statement on Sunday.
The trade of 261.87 million shares represented 4.68 percent
of the lender's total share capital and is by far the largest
transaction completed by the bank since the regulator gave it
permission in January to purchase up to 10 percent of its share
capital.
The shares were bought at 4.40 dirhams each, the statement
added, equivalent to a 5.6 percent discount to Wednesday's
closing share price. ADCB's shares hit a 4-1/2 year high on
Wednesday; the bank posted a 5 percent increase in first-quarter
net profit.
United Arab Emirates stocks, in particular banks, have
benefited in recent months from renewed optimism toward the
local economy. The Abu Dhabi index was up 24.4 percent in
the first four months of this year, while ADCB jumped 52.8
percent in the same period.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)