DUBAI Oct 25 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC on Tuesday posted a third-quarter net profit of 613.2 million dirhams, up from 325 million dirhams a year earlier.

The lender took 543 mln dirhams of impairments in the third quarter, it said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi bourse.

ADCB's net interest income was 1.3 billion dirhams for the third-quarter, up from 874 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2010. (Reporting by Matt Smith and David French)