DUBAI, June 2 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
(ADCB) has repaid the remaining 2.6 billion dirhams ($713.3
million) of a 6.6 billion dirhams loan facility it received from
the government in the wake of the global financial crisis, the
bank said in a statement on Sunday.
ADCB, the United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by
market value,
had repaid 4 billion dirhams of the loan in March 2013.
The United Arab Emirates ministry of finance injected 70
billion dirhams ($19 billion) into the banks to shore up balance
sheets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008
triggered a crisis in the global financial system.
Banks were expected to prioritise repaying this support,
converted into capital-boosting bonds in late 2009, this year as
the value of the capital instruments was diminishing and banks
could raise cheaper finance in the market.
ADCB raised $300 million from the sale of subordinated bonds
in May.