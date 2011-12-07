Dec 7 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth
funds, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Benjamin Weston,
a banking industry veteran of more than three decades, as its
head of alternative investments.
ADIA, whose assets are estimated by analysts at between $400
billion and $600 billion, said Weston had most recently headed
Helvetica Wealth Management Partners, a company controlled by
Credit Suisse and Qatar, a Gulf neighbour emerging as
a major rival to Abu Dhabi.
Weston started his career at JP Morgan in 1978 and in 2005
became chief executive of Merrill Lynch's alternative
investments unit, with responsibility for $26 billion in assets.
(Reporting by Sitaraman Shankar)