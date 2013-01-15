DUBAI Jan 15 The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, named
Gregory Eckersley as the head of its equities division that
invests directly into global stocks, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Eckersley, who will head up ADIA's internal equities
division in his new role, joins from 1770 Capital Partners, a
firm he helped co-found in 2011 which focuses on energy, mining
and commodities. Prior to that, he spent 16 years at
AllianceBernstein, including five where he managed its Global
and large cap growth equity portfolios.
The appointment is the latest senior hire for ADIA, having
named Colm Lanigan to head principal investments at its private
equities department in October and Christophe Florin to head its
emerging markets private equity team in May.
The fund also has an external equities division which
invests through outside funds.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)