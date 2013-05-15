(Rewrites first paragraph, adds details)
By Mirna Sleiman and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI May 15 The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, has
hired a senior Deutsche Bank AG executive to head its
division that handles global infrastructure investments.
Sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf Arab region are stepping
up spending on infrastrcture assets such as water companies,
toll roads and airports as they seek stable returns amid
increased volatility in equity and debt investments.
ADIA said on Wednesday John McCarthy, previously head of
infrastructure at Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management
arm, will oversee its existing portfolio and originate new
transactions.
McCarthy replaces Chris Koski who left the fund last year
and who was the go-to person for bankers and funds pitching
infrastructure-related investments to the Abu Dhabi fund.
Among other Gulf sovereign funds eyeing infrastructure
investments, Kuwait Investment Authority is leading a consortium
that is eyeing British water company Severn Trent.
Elsewhere, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) hired Deven
Karnik, the most senior managing director of Morgan Stanley's
Asia infrastructure fund, to head its new infrastructure
business, a banking source told Reuters in April.
ADIA, which does not disclose its assets under management
but which industry executives estimate controls between $400
billion and $600 billion, owns a 9.9 percent stake in Thames
Water, Britain's largest water and waste water firm.
It was one of the parties in a consortium which acquired a
24.1 percent stake in Gassled, Norway's gas transmission
pipeline system, in 2011.
In April, a consortium which included a unit of ADIA bought
the long-term leases on two major ports from Australia's New
South Wales state government for $5.35 billion.
