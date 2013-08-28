BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI Aug 28 The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, said on Wednesday it had appointed Suresh Sadasivan as head of its internal equities department for Asia excluding Japan.
Sadasivan will be responsible for developing strategy, managing risk and overseeing management of investment portfolios focused on that region for ADIA, a company statement said.
He joins ADIA from Legal & General Investment Management, where he was head of Asia-Pacific equities since 2011. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.