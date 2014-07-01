ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 1 Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth
funds, is bullish on infrastructure and alternative investments
in 2014, it said on Tuesday after reporting its 20-year
annualised returns fell last year.
Headquartered in the capital of the United Arab Emirates,
ADIA manages the surpluses of Abu Dhabi's earnings from oil
exports and has assets estimated at $773 billion by the
Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.
Publishing its annual review for 2013, which provides rare
insights into ADIA's broad strategy, the fund said alternative
investments - those outside mainstream areas such as equities
and bonds - achieved their overall target last year. Its hedge
fund portfolio delivered strong results despite challenging
market conditions.
That trend will continue into this year as global economic
conditions stabilise, the fund said.
However, commodity markets - which saw declines in base and
precious metals as well as agricultural commodities - created
difficulties for most fund managers in 2013, ADIA said, adding
that this would probably continue in 2014 until global growth
strengthened.
Overall, ADIA's 20-year annualised rate of return as of
December 2013 was 7.2 percent, down from 7.6 percent a year
earlier. But its 30-year annualised return edged up to 8.3
percent from 8.2 percent.
In 2014, ADIA plans to expand its infrastructure team while
improving its risk management capabilities, it said.
"We have built out our investment teams in the illiquid
space, such as real estate, infrastructure and, more recently,
private equity, adding considerable expertise across geographies
and asset specialisation," said Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed
al-Nahyan, managing director of ADIA.
"These efforts have strengthened ADIA's ability to take a
holistic, global view of its investments, while also allowing us
to target more specific opportunities with attractive return
characteristics."
Among ADIA's infrastructure investments in developed markets
during 2013 were two ports in New South Wales, Australia, which
it entered as part of a consortium. It sold its stake in Sydney
Airport, taking advantage of market conditions.
ADIA's focus on Australian infrastructure has continued into
2014, with sources telling Reuters in February it was among the
bidders for Australia's Queensland Motorways.
The Australian retail and hospitality sector was another
area of investment in 2013, as was Chinese real estate, ADIA
said; Brazil and Mexico also attracted investment by the fund.
It sold some real estate assets in the United States and
deployed additional funds in core and emerging European
equities.
ADIA also channelled more investment into its South African
equities portfolio, despite weakness in South Africa's currency
and labour problems in its mining sector.
The Abu Dhabi fund doubled its exposure limit to Chinese
equities from $500 million to $1 billion last year after
obtaining approval from the Chinese regulator.
Several new managers were hired in 2013 for ADIA's external
equities team including a new head of the Asia ex-Japan
portfolio, it said, adding that further hires were planned to
help focus on that region's assets.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi and David French in
Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)