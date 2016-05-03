ABU DHABI May 3 Abu Dhabi financial firm ADS
Securities has mandates to arrange bond issues worth $13 billion
this year as governments and companies raise capital to cope
with falling oil prices and a stuttering global economy, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
While governments, particularly in oil-producing countries,
have begun to borrow from the international bond market to plug
budget deficits, companies are also tapping debt markets to fund
expansion.
"There are lot of issuances coming up in this region and
beyond due to the drop in oil prices and restructuring in the
UAE, Gulf and globally," Philippe Ghanem told Reuters at a
company event.
"We have lined up about $13 billion of issuances," he said,
declining to name the potential issuers but indicating that the
various bond sales are expected to take place this year.
Privately owned ADS Secuties, which added investment banking
and asset management to its portfolio in 2014, sees Saudi Arabia
as a particularly lucrative opportunity in light of the
kingdom's commitment to a major reform programme that includes
raising capital and attracting investment to reduce reliance on
oil income.
The main focus of ADS remains foreign exchange, commodities
and brokerage trading, with offices in London, Hong Kong and
Singapore.
(Editing by David Goodman)