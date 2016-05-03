ABU DHABI May 3 Abu Dhabi financial firm ADS Securities has mandates to arrange bond issues worth $13 billion this year as governments and companies raise capital to cope with falling oil prices and a stuttering global economy, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

While governments, particularly in oil-producing countries, have begun to borrow from the international bond market to plug budget deficits, companies are also tapping debt markets to fund expansion.

"There are lot of issuances coming up in this region and beyond due to the drop in oil prices and restructuring in the UAE, Gulf and globally," Philippe Ghanem told Reuters at a company event.

"We have lined up about $13 billion of issuances," he said, declining to name the potential issuers but indicating that the various bond sales are expected to take place this year.

Privately owned ADS Secuties, which added investment banking and asset management to its portfolio in 2014, sees Saudi Arabia as a particularly lucrative opportunity in light of the kingdom's commitment to a major reform programme that includes raising capital and attracting investment to reduce reliance on oil income.

The main focus of ADS remains foreign exchange, commodities and brokerage trading, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Singapore.

