UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
DUBAI May 21 Budget airline Air Arabia , the only publicly-listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, signed a $350 million loan to finance its purchase of 10 new Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Sharjah-based airline said Qatar National Bank and Abu Dhabi-based Commercial Bank International arranged the loan, without providing terms of the loan facility.
Air Arabia, which posted a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, said the purchase of 10 new Airbus planes are part of a larger order for 44 A320 flights it placed with the planemaker in 2007. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.