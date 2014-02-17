DUBAI Feb 17 Budget carrier Air Arabia
, the United Arab Emirates' only publicly listed
carrier, reported a 12 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit
on Monday on the back of increased passenger traffic.
The Sharjah-based carrier made a net profit of 94 million
dirhams ($25.6 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 84
million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012, the company
said in an emailed statement.
Three analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected Air Arabia
to boost its quarterly profit by 20.5 percent on average,
although their forecasts were based on a slightly different
figure that excludes profit taken by minority shareholders in
the firm's subsidiaries.
Air Arabia's annual profit rose 2 percent to 435 million
dirhams.
The airline carried over 1.5 million passengers in the
fourth quarter of 2013, an increase of 15 percent year-on-year.
Full-year traffic rose also 15 percent to 6.1 million
passengers.
Air Arabia said its directors had proposed a 7.25 percent
cash dividend.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)