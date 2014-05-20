BERLIN May 20 Emirates, Dubai's flagship airline, would be interested in ordering more A380s from Airbus if the planemaker brought a revamped version of the superjumbo onto the market, much like it has done with its A320neo, an executive told Reuters.

"We can just encourage Airbus to continue and speed up the possible improvements, especially the fuel efficiency and a Neo version," Emirates Chief Commercial officer Thierry Antinori told Reuters at the Berlin ILA Airshow on Tuesday.

"If the Neo version is coming we could consider ordering more planes," he said, without specifying how many the airline might potentially be interested in.

Antinori, speaking to Reuters on board a brand new A380 picked up from Hamburg on Monday, also said the airline was well financed this year and did not currently intend to place any bonds in the market. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)