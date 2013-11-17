DUBAI Nov 17 Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates will rely on bond issuance, including the sale of Islamic bonds, to fund a larger portion of aircraft purchases in future, the airline's president told reporters on Sunday.

"We have all sorts of financing tools in our treasury that include bank financing, bonds, trade financing, but bonds will have a bigger chunk going forward," Tim Clark told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow.

The airline led an aircraft buying spree on Sunday with an order for 150 of Boeing's new 777 mini-jumbo, in a deal worth $76 billion at list prices. It also ordered 50 Airbus A380s, the world's biggest passenger plane, worth $23 billion.

It may issue bonds next year to help raise $4.5 billion for 21 new plane deliveries in the financial year that starts in April 2014, a senior company official said in September.

Emirates has sold two bonds this year - a $1 billion sukuk in March and a $750 million bond in January.