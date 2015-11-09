BRIEF-NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
DUBAI Nov 9 Dubai's Emirates airline signed a $16 billion agreement with GE Aviation for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of GE9X engines to power its fleet of 150 Boeing 777X aircraft over 12 years, the airline said on Monday.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Editing by William Maclean)
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession.
* DCT Industrial Trust® acquires 13.2 acres to develop a 222,000 square foot build-to-suit in Houston