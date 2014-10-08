UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ABU DHABI Oct 8 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has hired an Air France-KLM veteran as its chief operating officer for equity partners, as it expands its global reach with acquisitions of stakes in other airlines.
Bruno Matheu joins Etihad after two decades at Air France-KLM, where he last served as chief officer for long-haul passenger activity, an Etihad statement said late on Tuesday.
Matheu will assume his new role in December, reporting directly to Etihad's CEO James Hogan.
Over the last few years state-owned Etihad has acquired minority shareholdings in airberlin, Air Seychelles, Virgin Australia, Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Jet Airways and Darwin Airline, and it is completing a deal to buy a stake in Alitalia. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders