BERLIN Nov 13 Dubai's Emirates hopes it will be able to re-engage in talks in the next few months with plane maker Airbus over possibly buying A350 planes after it cancelled an order earlier this year, the airline's president said on Thursday.

"I've said the company will look at the A350 again. It will be done when we can align a contract to what the performance of the aircraft will be when it's in service," Tim Clark told reporters in Berlin.

Emirates cancelled an order for 70 A350 planes in June, dealing a blow to Airbus.

Clark added that the airline will make a decision on engines for its latest A380s, ordered at the Dubai airshow, by the end of the month.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)