By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN Nov 13 Dubai's Emirates hopes
to talk to plane maker Airbus in the next few months over
possibly buying A350 planes after it unexpectedly cancelled an
order for 70 in June, the airline's president Tim Clark said on
Thursday.
The cancellation of the wide-body planes was a blow for
Airbus and Clark acknowledged he was not "flavour of the month"
with the plane maker.
He said Emirates had cancelled the order after Airbus
changed the plane's specifications but it would look closely at
how the aircraft - which should enter service this year with
Qatar Airways - performs once it starts flying.
"I've said the company will look at the A350 again. It will
be done when we can align a contract to the performance of the
aircraft," Clark told reporters in Berlin.
Clark said Emirates would need new widebody planes from
2019, although it could also keep older planes in service for
longer. He added by that time the A350 would be in competition
with Boeing's 787-10 jet, which is due to enter service
in 2018.
Clark also upped the pressure on Airbus to come up with
revamped A380 superjumbo, saying customers would buy more if the
plane maker re-engined the plane.
Emirates is the biggest customer of the A380 and has ordered
140 so far, of which around 57 will be flying by the end of the
year. It has said it would buy more if Airbus created a version
with more fuel-saving engines.
Sales of the A380 have been slow as airlines fear they will
struggle to fill its 500-plus seats. People familiar with the
matter say Airbus will take a decision on whether to re-engine
the plane in 2015.
"Let's hope that Airbus sees sense," Clark said.
Clark added that Emirates would make a decision on engines
for its latest A380s by the end of November.
Emirates is expected to stick with Engine Alliance, a joint
venture between General Electric and Pratt & Whitney
, for the first 25 but look at Rolls Royce for
later aircraft.
He also promised Emirates would add more luxury to its first
and business class seats. Rival Etihad has upped the stakes by
introducing three-room suites on board its A380s.
"We can't afford three rooms per passenger, even us," Clark
said, but added: "It will be a considerable improvement."
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsti Knolle
and Susan Thomas)