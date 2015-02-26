DUBAI Feb 26 The United Arab Emirates' civil
aviation regulator has given approval for local carriers to
resume flights to Baghdad, reversing a directive that halted
flights after bullets hit a Dubai plane as it landed in the
Iraqi capital late last month.
Two passengers were lightly injured when three or four
bullets hit the body of a plane operated by budget carrier
flydubai, damaging the fuselage, but officials were unable to
identify the source of the gunfire.
"Based on the assessment of the information provided by all
stakeholders...which reported that the incident was an
accident...GCAA's approach is to allow operators of aircrafts
registered in the UAE to resume flights to Baghdad," the General
Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday.
Flights will be subject to increased safety and security
requirements, the regulator added without elaborating.
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates said earlier this week
that it planned to resume flights to Baghdad on March 1. At
least seven airlines suspended flights after the incident;
Turkish Airlines and Lebanon's Middle East Airlines
resumed them within days.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)