DUBAI Oct 4 Emirates airlines indicated on
Sunday that it won't be announcing any big orders at next
month's Dubai Airshow and said it wouldn't make a decision this
year on whether to purchase Airbus A350 or Boeing 787 twin-aisle
jets.
Tim Clark, the airline's president, asked at an event
whether any orders were likely to be announced at the air show
which runs Nov. 8-12, said the carrier was still taking delivery
of planes announced at the last show in 2013.
"We're still running the programme we signed for (in 2013),
we've got aircraft coming in as you know," Clark told reporters.
"The Xs (777s) come in late-2018 and 2019. That's enough for
the time being," he said.
Dubai's flagship carrier has said it is looking at an order
for 50 to 70 twin-aisle jets - with the main competitors being
the Airbus A350-900 and Boeing's new 787-10, a stretched
Dreamliner.
"We're looking at both of them ... we've got a good
comparison opportunity," Clark, told reporters on the sidelines
of an aviation security conference hosted by the airline.
"Now we're going to the manufacturers about the numbers that
we need and the prices they're prepared to offer. We haven't got
there in detail yet," he said.
Emirates has received the needed performance data on the
A350 as well as from Boeing's 787-8 and 787-9, variants on the
Dreamliner which are already in service, Clark said.
However, he raised doubts about the 787-10's ability to
carry heavy passenger and cargo loads to distances beyond eight
hours due to its performance in hot climates - an issue for a
Gulf-based airline.
"It (787-10) doesn't have the capability of lifting the
payload to distances that we would want beyond about eight
hours," Clark said.
The A350 meanwhile, can fly for about 14 hours, Clark said,
although he also said 85 percent of Emirates' flights do not
exceed eight hours.
Many analysts had expected Emirates to announce a big order
at its home air show next month as it has done previously.
At the show in 2013, it placed a record-breaking order for
150 Boeing 777x, valued at $76 billion at list price, and added
another 50 A380 jumbo jets to an existing order for 90 of the
Airbus aircraft in a deal valued at $21.4 billion at list price.
The carrier, which is based at Dubai International airport,
is having to make difficult purchase decisions due to space
constraints at the airport.
Emirates, which is pushing Airbus to make a stretched and
re-engined version of the A380, is unlikely to shift its base to
the new airport for another decade.
