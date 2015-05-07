* Airline's 2014 profit boosted by savings on fuel bill
* Chairman rejects U.S. claims over subsidies
(Adds quotes, details)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 7 Fuel savings helped Dubai's
Emirates post a 40 percent jump in annual profit on
Thursday as the state-owned firm's chairman rejected claims by
U.S. rivals that it benefited from subsidies.
The airline, one of the world's largest carriers of
international passengers, posted a profit of 4.56 billion
dirhams ($1.24 billion) for the financial year to March 31, up
from 3.25 billion dirhams from a year earlier.
The latest profit increase comes after a coalition of United
States' airlines and their unions accused Gulf rivals of
receiving more than $40 billion in unfair subsidies -- charges
the carriers including Emirates dismissed.
"We (Emirates) have been very transparent," chairman and
chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told a news
conference.
"Anybody who would look at the numbers would know where the
money is coming from and where it is being spent - every penny.
I'm giving my people a bonus today, why should I do that if we
were losing money and were subsidised?"
Sheikh Ahmed said lower oil prices had saved the airline
around 2 billion dirhams during the financial year, with fuel
constituting 35 percent of operating costs against 39 percent in
the previous 12 months.
These helped offset 1.7 billion dirhams of lost revenue from
80 days of runway maintenance at its Dubai International Airport
hub.
It also helped make up for the impact of the strong dollar,
which cost the company 1.5 billion dirhams.
"Last year, we saw the strong rise of the US dollar against
the currencies in many of our key markets," said Sheikh Ahmed.
The airline's annual revenue was 88.82 billion dirhams, 6.18
billion dirhams higher than a year earlier, while costs rose by
4.55 billion dirhams over the same period to 82.93 billion
dirhams.
"Looking at our year ahead, the currency situation and the
security situation in many areas around the world will continue
to be our biggest challenge," said Sheikh Ahmed.
"Our industry has always been competitive, putting pressure
on our yield."
The world's biggest customer of the Airbus A380 superjumbo
said profit for the wider Emirates Group, which includes airline
services arm Dnata, rose 34 percent to 5.5 billion dirhams.
Emirates paid a dividend of 2.6 billion dirhams to
Investment Corporation of Dubai, the state investment vehicle
which owns the airline and stakes in other Dubai companies. It
paid 1 billion dirhams for the previous year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia and Keith Weir)