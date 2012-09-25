DUBAI, Sept 25 Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport jumped 20 percent from a year earlier in August, while the volume of cargo freight rose 4.4 percent, Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

The airport, one of the world's busiest, handled 4.85 million passengers last month. Dubai Airports said the unusually big rise was largely due to the timing of the Ramadan holy month this year and in 2011, which affected many people's travel patterns.

In the first eight months of this year, passenger traffic rose 13.4 percent from a year earlier to 37.78 million.

Freight volume totalled 190,770 tonnes in August. Between January and August, it expanded 3.0 percent to 1.48 million tonnes.