ABU DHABI Oct 21 A new 10.8 billion dirham
($2.9 billion) terminal at Abu Dhabi's international airport
will be operational in July 2017, aiming to double passenger
capacity, Tony Douglas, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports,
told reporters on Monday.
The 700,000 square metre terminal is designed to boost the
capacity of the airport to 30 million passengers annually and
will be used by Etihad Airways, the oil-rich emirate's flag
carrier, and its partners. Currently, the airport handles around
15 million passengers per year.
The mid-field terminal, so called because of its location
between the airport's two runways, is one of the key
infrastructure projects under construction in the capital of the
United Arab Emirates.
A consortium of Turkey's TAV Insaat, Athens-based
Consolidated Contractors Co and Dubai's Arabtec is
building the terminal.
