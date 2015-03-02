German engineering group Aumann rise in stock market debut
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
DUBAI, March 2 Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport, which overtook London's Heathrow last year as the world's busiest airport for international passenger business, rose 7.7 percent to a record in January, the airport's operator said on Monday.
Passenger numbers climbed to 6.90 million in January from 6.40 million a year earlier, Dubai Airports said in a statement. Eastern European routes saw the fastest expansion of traffic, followed by North America.
Freight volume fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 186,230 tonnes because of last year's shift of dedicated cargo operations to Dubai's other international airport, Al Maktoum International. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON, March 24 British police said they had made two further significant arrests in the investigation into the attack on London's parliament and gave the birth name of the man behind the assault as Adrian Russell Ajao.