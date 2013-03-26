DUBAI, March 26 Passenger traffic at Dubai's
main airport surpassed 5 million people in February, rising 11.4
percent from a year earlier, airport authorities said on
Tuesday.
The airport, one of the world's busiest, handled 5.1 million
passengers in February. Year-to-date traffic was up 13.0 percent
to 10.6 million passengers.
"We continue to stay ahead of the curve in terms of our
traffic forecast of 65.4 million passengers in 2013," Dubai
Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths said in the statement.
An increase in travellers from eastern Europe, Asia, Russia
and the Gulf in February offset a 1.6 percent year-on-year drop
in travellers from elsewhere in the Middle East because of
turmoil in countries such as Syria.
Cargo volumes in February totalled 182,580 tonnes, an
increase of 15.9 percent. Year-to-date cargo volumes were up
12.1 percent to 370,099 tonnes.