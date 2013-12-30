BRIEF-CDW expects 2017 net interest expense of about $150 mln
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
DUBAI Dec 30 Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier in November to 5.3 million people, airport authorities said on Monday.
Western Europe recorded the largest increase in total passenger numbers in November, followed by the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Australasia and Africa, Dubai Airports said in a statement.
Year-to-date passengers totalled 60.4 million people, an increase of 15.3 percent.
Cargo volumes rose 11.6 percent from a year earlier to 223,195 tonnes in November, and by 6.7 percent to 2.2 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2013.
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes