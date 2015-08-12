ABU DHABI Aug 12 Abu Dhabi family-owned
conglomerate Al Jaber Group, which is seeking to renegotiate a
debt restructuring put in place last year, has hired Ala Khannak
as its new chief financial officer, two sources aware of the
matter said on Wednesday.
Khannak assumed his role at Al Jaber this week, the sources
told Reuters, declining to be named citing confidentiality.
He replaces Sam Deeb, who was suspended by the company in
April pending disciplinary action which it did not elaborate on
at the time.
An Al Jaber spokesman declined to comment, citing company
policy.
Khannak was formerly finance head of state-owned Abu Dhabi
Ports Company, which he left at the end of last year. Before
that, he was CFO of Sorouh Real Estate, the firm that was
combined in 2013 with Aldar Properties in a
state-backed merger.
Al Jaber, whose main business is construction but also has
interests in areas from retail to aviation, sealed a drawn-out
debt restructuring agreement in June 2014.
However, sources told Reuters in July it was talking to its
creditors again, seeking to reduce the interest rate on its debt
and extend the maturity of its loans.
