By Stanley Carvalho
| ABU DHABI, March 30
ABU DHABI, March 30
Hospitals reported a 36 percent rise in 2014 net profit
on Monday, helped by higher outpatient capacity.
The emirate's largest private healthcare provider, which is
listed in London, reported a net profit of $84.0 million for
2014, up from $61.7 million in 2013.
Revenue for the group, which operates three hospitals and 17
clinics in the United Arab Emirates, rose 23 percent
year-on-year to $449.1 million in 2014, a company statement
said.
"This growth was driven predominantly by our increased
outpatient capacity, the expansion of our network of medical
centres and the impact of medical centre acquisitions," Ronald
Lavater, Al Noor Hospitals chief executive said in the
statement.
The company has proposed a dividend of 0.127 pounds ($0.19)
per share for 2014 compared to 0.09 pounds ($0.13) per share for
2013.
It plans to open four new medical centres in the UAE this
year, Lavater said.
In October, Al Noor said it would allocate up to $200
million for acquisitions in 2015 as it expands its domestic
operations and eyes expansion in the Gulf..
That amount could be utilised "if opportunities come," Sami
Alom, Al Noor chief strategy officer said in a conference call
on Monday.
"We are focusing on the UAE in the short to medium term," he
said.
The group's capital expenditure last year was $64 million,
he said, with $31 million spent on acquisitions.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Matt Smith)