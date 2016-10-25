DUBAI Oct 25 Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties expects a 20 pct reduction in costs in 2017, Chairman Mohamed Alabbar said on Tuesday, citing its latest budget.

"My business has so much cost, from construction, to staffing, to transport, to chairman expenses. We have a lot of lines," Alabbar told reporters at a conference in Dubai.

He declined to provide further details. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)