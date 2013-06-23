(Adds details)

DUBAI, June 23 Abu Dhabi developers Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate will trade as a merged entity from June 30 with a capital of 7.86 billion dirhams ($2.1 billion), the Abu Dhabi exchange said in a statement on Sunday.

The opening base price of the merged entity will be the closing price of Aldar on the final trading day of June 27, the statement added. Aldar shares fell 4.4 percent on Sunday but have risen nearly 77 percent year-to-date.

Sorouh, the smaller among the two property firms, would be delisted from the Abu Dhabi bourse on June 30.

The boards of the state-linked rivals agreed on a merger in January and the deal was expected to be completed by end-June.

Earlier this month, the companies said a three-month period for Sorouh's creditors to object to the proposed merger had expired without any objections being raised. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)