BRIEF-Admiral Capital H1 profit before tax and value adjustments stable at DKK 11.1 mln
* H1 2016/17 revenue 60.1 million Danish crowns ($8.6 million)versus 57.3 million crowns year ago
DUBAI Aug 13 Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest property firm, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Sami Asad will step down from his role on August 15.
Asad has been CEO of the property developer since 2010.
An announcement on the new chief executive would be made in due course, Aldar said in a statement on Abu Dhabi's bourse.
Aldar merged with rival Sorouh Real Estate earlier this year in a state-backed deal forming the largest property firm in the emirate.
The developer appointed a new chief financial officer and a deputy chief executive in March after the merger was approved by its shareholders. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* H1 2016/17 revenue 60.1 million Danish crowns ($8.6 million)versus 57.3 million crowns year ago
MILAN, Feb 28 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is not interested at all in acquisitions in Russia, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying previous comments made by a senior executive.
* CFO says regulator increased CET 1 requirement for Slovakia, which prompted goodwill reduction there